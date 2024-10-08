Drink drive suspect arrested near Leamington for driving with boy in footwell - and with both hands on his phone

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A suspected drink driver has been arrested near Leamington after officers caught him driving while using both hands on his phone and also having a teenager in the footwell.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

OPU Warwickshire officers spotted the man on his phone in Europa Way.

When officers stopped him they also found six people in the five person car – with one person being in one of the footwells.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from OPU Warwickshire said: “Not only did he have no rear lights he was also allegedly carrying six people in a five-seater car – a teenage boy was found in the footwell.

Officers arrested the man over the weekend. Stock photo.

"He was later charged with failing to provide a specimen, using a handheld mobile phone while driving and using a motor vehicle on a road with passengers likely to cause danger.”

To report information about an incident or crime to Warwickshire Police, call 101 or report the information via the force’s website at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/