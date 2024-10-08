Drink drive suspect arrested near Leamington for driving with boy in footwell - and with both hands on his phone
OPU Warwickshire officers spotted the man on his phone in Europa Way.
When officers stopped him they also found six people in the five person car – with one person being in one of the footwells.
A spokesperson from OPU Warwickshire said: “Not only did he have no rear lights he was also allegedly carrying six people in a five-seater car – a teenage boy was found in the footwell.
"He was later charged with failing to provide a specimen, using a handheld mobile phone while driving and using a motor vehicle on a road with passengers likely to cause danger.”
To report information about an incident or crime to Warwickshire Police, call 101 or report the information via the force’s website at: https://www.warwickshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/soh/seen-or-heard/