Their trick did not work with the police

Two suspects found sitting on a roadside verge after a crash tried to avoid a drink driving charge by both denying to be the driver.

However, that trick did not work and police arrested both of them - a 38-year-old man from Cubbington and a 55-year-old man from Coventry.

The Cubbington man failed a breath test and he was also later arrested for assault on an emergency worker and for taking the vehicle without consent.

The 55-year-old man was arrested for failing to provide a specimen for analysis. He was also arrested on suspicion of taking a motor vehicle without consent. Following questioning, both men have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The crash happened at about 12.30pm on December 18, after police received two calls from the public reporting a single vehicle collision on the M45 Dunchurch island near Rugby.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said they arrived to find two people sitting on the grass verge with a dog, with both denying they were the driver of the car.

The arrests were just two of many over the past few days, including nine crashes.