Drink drive warning after police deal with FIVE collisions in Warwickshire over weekend
The driver of this car was arrested following a two-car collision in Higham Lane, Nuneaton, on Friday.
He was later charged with drink driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.
Two people were arrested following concerns raised by members of the public and another was arrested after officers reported spotting a car being driven erratically.
Another man was arrested after officers spotted him on his mobile phone using both hands in Europa Way, Warwick.
He had no rear lights and was allegedly carrying six people in a five-seater car – a teenage boy was found in the footwell.
He was later charged with failing to provide a specimen, using a handheld mobile phone while driving and using a motor vehicle on a road with passengers likely to cause danger.
