Drink drive warning after police deal with FIVE collisions in Warwickshire over weekend

Police arrested nine people on suspicion of drink drive offences over the weekend – five following collisions.

The driver of this car was arrested following a two-car collision in Higham Lane, Nuneaton, on Friday.

He was later charged with drink driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance.

Two people were arrested following concerns raised by members of the public and another was arrested after officers reported spotting a car being driven erratically.

This is the car involved in a collision in Higham Lane, Nuneaton.

Another man was arrested after officers spotted him on his mobile phone using both hands in Europa Way, Warwick.

He had no rear lights and was allegedly carrying six people in a five-seater car – a teenage boy was found in the footwell.

He was later charged with failing to provide a specimen, using a handheld mobile phone while driving and using a motor vehicle on a road with passengers likely to cause danger.

A police officer can request a driver to stop a vehicle at any time and can request you to provide a breath test if they suspect you’ve been drinking alcohol; you’ve committed a traffic offence; you’ve been involved in a road traffic collision The breath test hand held device provides an immediate result and if you are above the legal drink drive limit you will be arrested and taken into police custody.