Drink drive warning after woman involved in Rugby collision and male motorist spotted on CCTV

A woman has been charged with drink driving after a collision in Rugby.

Police are continuing to arrest around 15 drivers a week who are believed to have made the decision to drink alcohol or take drugs and then drive.

A 39 year old woman from Whetstone, Leicester was arrested at 3.30am on Sunday, August 11, after it’s believed she presented herself to officers as the driver involved in a collision in Newbold Road, Rugby.

She failed a roadside breath test and was charged with drink driving to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on September 13.

Warning to people who choose to drink and drive.

With the help of Rugby First CCTV operators, a 40 year old man from the town was arrested at 2.15am on Friday, August 10, on suspicion of drink driving in Railway Terrace, Rugby.

It’s believed he had been seen on town centre CCTV driving erratically in Rugby town centre. Police officers located the vehicle parked in an alleyway and the man failed a roadside breath test.

Officers discovered he is a provisional licence holder. He was later charged with drink driving, causing criminal damage to his cell after arrest, and driving with no insurance or driving licence.

Inspector Simon Paull said: “We are asking drivers to take responsibility by thinking and planning ahead.

"If you are going on a night out, go somewhere within walking distance of home, book a taxi or discuss with friends beforehand who is going to be the non-drinking driver for the evening.

"As a thank you, perhaps those drinking could buy the nominated driver, non-alcoholic beers and drinks for the evening.“