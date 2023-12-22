Drink driver banned from driving for 14 months after crash near Leamington

He was also fined £650 and ordered to pay £135 costs and a £260 Victim Surcharge

A drink driver has been banned from driving for 14 months after a crash near Leamington.

Sixty-four-year-old Derek Rellis from Kingsley Road, Bishops Tachbrook, was also fined £650 and ordered to pay £135 costs and a £260 Victim Surcharge after appearing before Leamington Magistrates Court on December 22, charged with drink driving.

He was arrested at about 5pm on November 10 after he was involved in a collision on Banbury Road.

He has the opportunity to reduce his driving ban by 14 weeks if he attends an approved drink drive rehabilitation course by September 19 2024.