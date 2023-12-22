Register
Drink driver banned from driving for 14 months after crash near Leamington

He was also fined £650 and ordered to pay £135 costs and a £260 Victim Surcharge
By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 16:32 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 16:32 GMT
Sixty-four-year-old Derek Rellis from Kingsley Road, Bishops Tachbrook, was also fined £650 and ordered to pay £135 costs and a £260 Victim Surcharge after appearing before Leamington Magistrates Court on December 22, charged with drink driving.

He was arrested at about 5pm on November 10 after he was involved in a collision on Banbury Road.

He has the opportunity to reduce his driving ban by 14 weeks if he attends an approved drink drive rehabilitation course by September 19 2024.

Sergeant Simon Dalby said: “The justice system is there to protect the vast majority of law abiding people. For our roads to be safe, all road users need to take responsibility for their actions and this includes not drinking or taking drugs and driving.”