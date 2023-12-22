A drink driver who tried to flee the scene after a crash in Southam has been banned from driving for 40 months.

Ambulance staff were able to help police locate Elliot Ratchford and his passenger after the crash scene about 4.40pm on November 12 in Welsh Road East, Southam.

After providing a positive breath test, he was later charged with drink driving.

Ratchford, aged 25, from Hopton Close, Daventry has been disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 40 months, fined £550 and ordered to pay £135 costs and £220 victim surcharge after pleading guilty to drink driving at Leamington Magistrates Court on December 15.

His guilty plea was taken into account by the magistrate when imposing the sentence and Ratchford will have the opportunity to reduce his driving ban by 40 weeks if by May 8 he satisfactorily completes an approved drink drive rehabilitation course.

While some have been sentenced, others will have their court dates hanging over them over Christmas and New Year. This includes:

· A 25-year-old man from Charlecote who was arrested at 1.30am on December 20 in Europa Way, Warwick after police stopped his vehicle. Officers requested a drug swipe and he refused. He was later charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis and driving without insurance to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on February 9. He was also arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs other than Class A and released on conditional bail until February 10 not to go within Leamington and Warwick for any reason.

· A 32-year-old man from Rugby was arrested at 12.40am on December 21 in Rugby Lane, Stretton-on-Dunsmore after officers stopped his vehicle. Officers requested a roadside breath test which he failed. He was later charged with drink driving to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates on February 2.

· A 46-year-old man from Warwick was arrested at 8.50pm on December 20 after a member of the public called the police concerned about a driver who they thought could be unwell. Police were in the immediate area and after locating and following the vehicle for a short while, the driver was stopped. The driver failed a roadside breath test and was later charged with drink driving to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on February 2.

Sergeant Simon Dalby said “We are arresting drivers on suspicion of drink or drug driving almost every day. After being detained in custody for several hours whilst we conduct further checks, many of these drivers are charged and receive court dates. This will be hanging over them and their families over Christmas and New Year.

