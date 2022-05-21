Drink driver collides with vehicle in Leamington - and then realises it's an unmarked police car

A suspected drink driver collided with a car in Leamington - and then realised it was an unmarked police car.
He will now appear in court after he was found to be twice over the drink-drive limit.
The incident happened at about 7pm last night (Friday) when a police dog handler was driving an unmarked car with her two police dogs.
She reported that she has been struck by another vehicle and then added: "The driver of the other vehicle made some strange comments leading us to suspect he may have been under the influence of alcohol."
"Lo and behold, he gave a positive breath test and was arrested and taken to custody for a further breath test where he blew over twice the legal limit.
"He then spent some time in a cell reflecting on his actions and once sober enough he was charged to court where he will most likely face a driving ban and fines."