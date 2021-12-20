Drink-driver crashes near Lutterworth after playing golf – before being sick in the police car

A drink-driver was arrested after crashing near Lutterworth – before promptly being sick in the police car.

The “highly-intoxicated” driver was held by officers as he tried to drive home after playing a round of golf on Saturday.

But he lost control of his vehicle and crashed as he tried to negotiate a corner outside North Kilworth.

“Following a game of golf, the highly-intoxicated driver of this vehicle attempted to drive home but crashed trying to turn a corner near to North Kilworth,” said Harborough police.