Drink-driver crashes near Lutterworth after playing golf – before being sick in the police car

A drink-driver was arrested after crashing near Lutterworth – before promptly being sick in the police car.
The “highly-intoxicated” driver was held by officers as he tried to drive home after playing a round of golf on Saturday.
But he lost control of his vehicle and crashed as he tried to negotiate a corner outside North Kilworth.
“Following a game of golf, the highly-intoxicated driver of this vehicle attempted to drive home but crashed trying to turn a corner near to North Kilworth,” said Harborough police.
“After being sick inside the police vehicle he was arrested for drink driving.