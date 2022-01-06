Drink driver flips car in Leamington after crash on New Year's Eve

The driver of the white Mini crashed the vehicle in Princes Drive, Leamington, and provided a positive breath test. Photo by OPU Warwickshire.

A drink driver flipped their car over in Leamington after a crash on New Year's Eve.

They were one of a number of drink drivers that police had to deal with that night.

They were arrested and taken to custody while the vehicle was recovered.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "It is disappointing that people still think its acceptable to get behind the wheel of a vehicle drunk and risk their own lives and the lives of others."

In a separate incident, the driver of the Audi was stopped on the A46 near Warwick. The driver had no insurance and also provided a positive roadside breath test.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "The driver stated he was trying to drive home to Staffordshire but we found him going in the opposite direction. The driver was arrested and also taken to custody. The vehicle was seized."