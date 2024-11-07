Drink driver from Rugby banned from driving for more than three years
Ion Virlan's driving caused alarm for one member of the public, who called the police.
Officers stopped the 36-year-old man in Paynes Lane on October 12 and arrested him after he failed a roadside breath test. It also turned out that he didn’t even have a driving licence.
Virlan, from Earl Street, Rugby, was sentenced at Leamington Magistrates' Court to 60 hours of unpaid supervised work as part of a Community Order and banned from driving for 40 months for drink driving and driving without a licence. He was also ordered to pay £85 costs and £114 victim surcharge.
Warwickshire Police Inspector Si Paull said: “Sadly as an officer I see at first hand the devastation that collisions can cause to families and that’s why we are committed to catching drink and drug drivers...and putting them before the courts as soon as possible so that their licences can be removed.”