Drink driver from Rugby who was involved in crash has been banned from driving for 21 months

A drink driver from Rugby who was involved in a crash has been banned from driving for 21 months.

Buddy Thompsett-Carroll was also fined £400, ordered to pay £135 costs and a £160 victim surcharge after pleading guilty before magistrates charged with drink driving.

The 23-year-old was arrested at 1.20am on January 21 after his car was involved in a collision on Clifton Road, Rugby.

Officers attended his address and he failed a roadside breath test and was arrested.

Thompsett-Carroll was one of three people who were all sentenced at Leamington Magistrates Court on March 8.

Sergeant Simon Dalby said “The fact that all three of these drink drivers were involved in collisions shows how dangerous drink driving is.

“Even a small amount of alcohol can impair your judgement and slow your mental and physical reaction times.

"So please do not drink - or take drugs - and drive. It’s really not worth it."