Drink driver jailed for two years following fatal crash in north Warwickshire
Chloe Bannister was driving a Mercedes GL50 along Coppice Lane, Middleton when she failed to negotiate a bend in the road and collided with a fence in a field.
The passenger in her car, a 33-year-old man from Cheshire, sustained serious injuries and sadly died from his injuries the following day.
Bannister, of Chaytor Drive, Nuneaton, was found to be almost 1.5 times the legal drink drive limit.
The 29-year-old was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Friday April 11 to two years in prison, and given a five-year driving ban, plus associated fines.
The fatal crash happened at around 10.30pm on November 15, 2023.
Following the outcome, investigating officer Det Con Sam Bates from Warwickshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Chloe Bannister’s irresponsible and reckless actions on the night of the collision have left a family heartbroken with the loss of their son, brother and uncle.
“The tragic result of her actions should serve as a stark reminder to all drivers of the lawful and moral responsibility incumbent on us all when driving.”