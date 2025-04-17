Drink driver jailed for two years following fatal crash in north Warwickshire

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A drink driver has been jailed for two years following a fatal crash in Warwickshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chloe Bannister was driving a Mercedes GL50 along Coppice Lane, Middleton when she failed to negotiate a bend in the road and collided with a fence in a field.

The passenger in her car, a 33-year-old man from Cheshire, sustained serious injuries and sadly died from his injuries the following day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bannister, of Chaytor Drive, Nuneaton, was found to be almost 1.5 times the legal drink drive limit.

Chloe Bannister has been sentenced to two years in prison. (Imnage: Warwickshire Police).

The 29-year-old was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court on Friday April 11 to two years in prison, and given a five-year driving ban, plus associated fines.

The fatal crash happened at around 10.30pm on November 15, 2023.

Following the outcome, investigating officer Det Con Sam Bates from Warwickshire Police's Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “Chloe Bannister’s irresponsible and reckless actions on the night of the collision have left a family heartbroken with the loss of their son, brother and uncle.

“The tragic result of her actions should serve as a stark reminder to all drivers of the lawful and moral responsibility incumbent on us all when driving.”