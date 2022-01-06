Drink driver near Warwick starts a fight during a 200-mile drive home after drinking a bottle of whiskey

A drink driver near Warwick tried to start a fight during a 200-mile drive home after drinking a bottle of whiskey on New Year's Eve.

Police were called to the M40 southbound after a reports of a man driving erratically on the motorway.

Drivers said he was speeding and then slowing down - and even stopped to have an altercation with another driver.

A police spokesperson said: "We located the suspect trying to drive away from Warwick Services and put in a stop.

"The driver failed a roadside breath test and admitted being out at a New Year's Eve Party in Liverpool and drinking a bottle of whiskey before deciding to drive home to London. The driver was also arrested and detained in custody."