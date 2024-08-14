Drink driver stopped in Kenilworth tells officers he had ‘drunk a few shandys’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drink driver who has been stopped in Kenilworth told officers that he had ‘drunk a few shandys’.

A 37-year-old man from Coventry was arrested at 1am last Sunday (August 11) on suspicion of drink driving in Waverley Road after officers completed a routine traffic stop.

Warwickshire Police said when the officers spoke with the driver, that he said he had ‘drunk a few shandys’.

He failed a roadside breath test and was later charged with drink driving.

This drink-driving arrest was one of several made by Warwickshire Police across the county over the last week.

Inspector Simon Paull said: “We are asking drivers to take responsibility by thinking and planning ahead.

"If you are going on a night out, go somewhere within walking distance of home, book a taxi or discuss with friends beforehand who is going to be the non-drinking driver for the evening.

"As a thank you, perhaps those drinking could buy the nominated driver, non-alcoholic beers and drinks for the evening.“