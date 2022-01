A 72-year-old woman has been charged with drink driving after a crash near Leamington.

The collision happened on the A425 Southam Road at about 7pm on January 8.

The driver from Southam, who has not been named by police, was arrested and later charged with drink driving. She is due before Coventry Magistrates Court at 12.30pm on February 4.