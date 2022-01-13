Driver and passenger try to swap seats as police pull them over in Whitnash

This red Ford Fiesta was stopped in Heathcote Road, Whitnash. Photo by OPU Warwickshire.

A driver and passenger tried to swap seats as police pulled them over in Whitnash.

The driver was reported for having no insurance and the passenger who owned the car reported for permitting the driver to drive without insurance.

The red Ford Fiesta was stopped in Heathcote Road, Whitnash.

This Jaguar was stopped in Kingsway, Leamington. (Photo by OPU Warwickshire)

In a separate incident, a Jaguar was stopped in Kingsway, Leamington.