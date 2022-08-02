Driver arrested for suspected drink driving following crash in Warwick

A driver has been arrested for suspected drink driving following a crash in Warwick this morning (Tuesday).

The two vehicle crash happened in Browning Avenue in the early hours of this morning. Police said a 35-year-old woman has been arrested.

This was one of many drink drive arrests made by Warwickshire Police during Monday night and this morning - in total seven people are in custody on suspicion of offences committed under the influence of drink or drugs.

Among the other local offences, a 53-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after officers stopped a driver for being on his mobile phone in Shelley Avenue, Warwick in the early hours of this morning.