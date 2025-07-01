Driver arrested near Claverdon after trying to flee police with only three tyres on his van

A driver has been arrested after trying to flee police with only three tyres on their vehicle.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) shared the incident on their Facebook page on Monday evening (June 30).

Officers were sent out after a member of the public spotted a van driving on three tyres – and one rim.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson from Warwick SNT said: “We assisted when a member of the public called 999 to report a work van was driving on the A46 near to Warwick without a tyre on the rear left of the van and decided to drive on just his rims.

A driver has been arrested after trying to flee police with only three tyres on their vehicle. Photo by Warwick Police

"With help from a member of the public we located the van and got behind it in Claverdon, the van failed to stop and after a slow and short pursuit the driver was detained and arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, careless driving and driving whilst over the excess drug limit.”

"The male remains in custody at this time.”