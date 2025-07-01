Driver arrested near Claverdon after trying to flee police with only three tyres on his van
The Warwick Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) shared the incident on their Facebook page on Monday evening (June 30).
Officers were sent out after a member of the public spotted a van driving on three tyres – and one rim.
A spokesperson from Warwick SNT said: “We assisted when a member of the public called 999 to report a work van was driving on the A46 near to Warwick without a tyre on the rear left of the van and decided to drive on just his rims.
"With help from a member of the public we located the van and got behind it in Claverdon, the van failed to stop and after a slow and short pursuit the driver was detained and arrested on suspicion of failing to stop, careless driving and driving whilst over the excess drug limit.”