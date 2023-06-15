Driver banned for causing serious injuries after crash in south Warwickshire

Karl Webb was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £461, and ordered to pay £110 costs and £184 victim surcharge

A driver has been banned from driving for a year after causing a serious crash in south Warwickshire.

Karl Webb's overtaking maneuvered went badly wrong and left the driver in the other car with serious injuries. The magistrate said they were appalled after watching the footage in court.

The incident happened on November 18, 2022, when Webb was driving his Audi A5 on the A46 Stratford Road, Alcester, at around 5.15pm. Ignoring road markings, he overtook multiple vehicles before forcing himself into a small gap between vehicles to avoid oncoming traffic. In so doing, Karl Webb caught the rear offside corner of an Audi TT, causing damage.

As the oncoming traffic cleared Webb tried to overtake further vehicles while straddling white hatched road markings - and while overtaking, he collided head-on with an oncoming Kia Rio, causing serious injuries to the driver.

Although Karl Webb apologised in court for the harm he caused his victim, commenting during the hearing, the Magistrate said “We are appalled at footage of your driving. We have no option but to disqualify you from driving.”

Webb, of Rumer Close, Long Marston, was disqualified from driving for 12 months, fined £461, and ordered to pay £110 costs and £184 victim surcharge after pleading guilty at Leamington Magistrates’ Court on June 13 to driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention.

Police led prosecutor Ruth Shelley said: “Karl Webb drove with total disregard for the other road users around him.

"His careless actions led to an innocent driver suffering serious injuries. This is not acceptable and why he has received a 12 month ban.

“I am sure that before this happened, Karl Webb thought he was a good driver, but to be a good driver you need to drive safely and legally and do everything you can to maintain the safety of all other road users.

“We hope he will take time during his 12 month ban to consider what he has done and change.”

