Driver caught speeding at 133mph on M6 as part of two week police campaign in the county

The anti-speed campaign took place in October.

Police caught 4,680 drivers speeding in the county during a campaign to cut road deaths.

One of the offenders was travelling at 133mph on the M6.

In a two week campaign last month, on average 334 drivers were caught speeding every single day.

This equates to 14 drivers caught speeding every hour, every day of the 14 day operation.

This was achieved not only from the static speed cameras on Warwickshire’s roads and motorways but camera enforcement vans and speed gun devices.

So far 3,897 drivers who were eligible, have been offered a driver educational course.

To date 74 drivers are facing prosecution, this will be by means of a fine and points or the driver placed before the Magistrates to be dealt with. This may be because their speed was excessive or they are repeat offenders or they have more than 12 points on their licence.

The remainder of the speeding offences are still being processed.

Some examples of extreme excessive speeding offences recorded during the campaign are as follows

30 drivers were caught doing 100+mph on the M6 in Warwickshire, with the highest speed being 133mph.

3 drivers were caught doing 100+ mph on the M42, with the highest speed being 116mph.

9 drivers were caught doing 100+mph on the M40, with the highest speed being 118mph

54 drivers were caught exceeding the 30mph limits in residential zones where there are more pedestrians including children, with speeds recorded of 58 and 51mph.

And 2,928 drivers were caught exceeding the temporary 50mph speed restrictions put in place in roadworks for the safety of workers on the roads.

Operations to catch speeding drivers took place across the county, including Lower Hillmorton Road, Ansley Common Bedworth, Church Road Shustoke, Kenilworth and Lillington Road to major routes such as the A444 Nuneaton, A46 Snitterfield, A46 Leamington Spa, North Warwickshire and M6, M42 and M40.

In addition, the county’s Community Speed Watch (CSW) volunteers were also out in force during the operation across the county.

Chief Inspector Faz Chishty said: “Whilst the majority of drivers drive safely within the speed limit, there continue to be a few drivers who chose to risk their safety and that of other road users including cyclists, pedestrians and children by speeding. Some risk the lives of their passengers who may be children, loved ones or friends.

“In some cases, drivers received words of advice from our officers about their decision to speed.

“Those that were eligible were offered a speed awareness course giving them an opportunity to change their behaviour.

“We are determined to reduce collisions, deaths and injuries on our roads and enforcing speed limits has been proven to do just this. Our officers will therefore continue to proactively target those irresponsible and dangerous drivers who choose to drive above the speed limit.”

