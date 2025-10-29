Driver caught texting with both hands on A46 near Stoneleigh

A driver was caught texting with both of his hand while travelling down the A46 near Stoneleigh.

The OPU Warwickshire branch of Warwickshire Police were travelling around the county yesterday (Tuesday October 28) when they spotted several drivers using there mobile phones while at the wheel.

One such driver was texting while travelling down the A46.

A spokesperson from OPU Warwickshire said: “Several drivers have been dealt with today in relation to the use of mobile phones at the wheel, including the driver of this Peugeot who was rather surprised to see our marked traffic car watching him text away with both hands as he drove down the A46 near Stoneleigh.

“We carried on surprising drivers with another driver visibly jolting at seeing the marked car when they were caught as they joined the A45 near to Tollbar.

“It’s not a hard thing to leave your phone alone whilst you drive, if you’re caught it’s six points and a £200 fine.”