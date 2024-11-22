Driver caught using his mobile phone in Rugby ends up in jail for drug offences after officers smell cannabis
The officers stopped the car being driven by 24-year-old Rokas Silickis in Cottage Leap, Rugby on April 23.
After getting a whiff of cannabis they searched the car and seized two large bags of the drug along with three mobile phones and £3,000 worth of cash.
Following the arrest, detectives from Warwickshire Police raided two houses in Rugby linked to Silickis where they discovered 158 cannabis plants.
Silickis, of Tettenhall Road, Wolverhampton, has been jailed for 27 months after pleading guilty at Warwick Crown Court to two counts of producing cannabis and one count of possession of cannabis with intent to supply.
Detective Constable Matt Rapkins said: “There are a couple of lessons to be learnt from this. Firstly, don’t use your mobile phone while driving. Secondly, especially don’t do it if you’re carrying two large bags of cannabis.”