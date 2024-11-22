Driver caught using his mobile phone in Rugby ends up in jail for drug offences after officers smell cannabis

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man stopped for driving while using his mobile phone in Rugby ended up being jailed for more than two years for drug offences.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The officers stopped the car being driven by 24-year-old Rokas Silickis in Cottage Leap, Rugby on April 23.

After getting a whiff of cannabis they searched the car and seized two large bags of the drug along with three mobile phones and £3,000 worth of cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the arrest, detectives from Warwickshire Police raided two houses in Rugby linked to Silickis where they discovered 158 cannabis plants.

Rokas Silickis was jailed for 27 months at Warwick Crown Court after pleading guilty to two counts of producing cannabis and one count of possession of cannabis with intent to supply. (Photos: Warwickshire Police).

Silickis, of Tettenhall Road, Wolverhampton, has been jailed for 27 months after pleading guilty at Warwick Crown Court to two counts of producing cannabis and one count of possession of cannabis with intent to supply.

Detective Constable Matt Rapkins said: “There are a couple of lessons to be learnt from this. Firstly, don’t use your mobile phone while driving. Secondly, especially don’t do it if you’re carrying two large bags of cannabis.”

“In all seriousness, this was an excellent bit of policing by officers on patrol whose efforts in stopping a man for a driving offence led to a significant amount of cannabis being taken off the streets.”