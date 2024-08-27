Driver crashes into historic Warwickshire monument - and then drives off with part of it in their car

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A driver crashed into a Grade II listed monument in North Warwickshire and then drove off with part of it in their car.

The bit that snapped off was the head of the cross, which police believe may have been dumped later on.

Officers are now searching for it and are appealing for help.

The crash happened in Lea Marston between 2-3pm on August 21.

The Grade II listed monument in Lea Marston that the driver crashed into.

Warwickshire Police said: "It is reported that a vehicle collided with a Grade II listed monument in Lea Marston (pictured).

"This was allegedly followed by the head of the cross from the monument falling into the vehicle, at which point the driver has reportedly made off with it.

"It is believed that the crosshead could have been abandoned at an unknown location.

I"f you have seen the crosshead or know where it is, or if you can otherwise assist with our investigation to locate it, contact us citing Incident 321 of 21 August:

Online at warwickshire.police.uk/report

By phone on 101

Anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org

“The investigating officer is PC 2439 Meades.”