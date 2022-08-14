Driver failed two breath tests after crashing Skoda into garden in Wellesbourne

A driver failed two breath test after crashing his Skoda into a garden in Wellesbourne last night (August 13).
Warwickshire Police's Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) said the driver failed to negotiate a bend in Walton Road and crashed through a fence into a failed and the vehicle ended up in the back garden of a property nearby,
Officers arrested the driver after he failed a roadside breath test.
They arranged recovery of the vehicle and the driver was taken to custody.
In custody the driver failed a further evidential breath test.
He was held in custody overnight for Interview and charged to court.