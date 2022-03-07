Driver fined after being spotted playing with her phone in Rugby

The driver caught on Hillmorton Road.

A driver has been fined after a member of the public spotted her playing with her phone as she drove down Hillmorton Road.

The member of the public took a picture and submitted it to Warwickshire Police last September - resulting in the driver Fixed Penalty Notice of £200 plus six points on her licence.

The photo was submitted to Warwickshire Police as part of Operation Snap - a scheme which sees members of the public encouraged to submit photo and video of poor driving in the county.

In February, officers caught several people using their phones while driving in the town.

On Murray Road they caught a man using a mobile phone on his lap to access maps as he was lost.