Driver from Rugby charged with drink driving after crashing into central barrier on motorway

A driver from Rugby who crashed into the central barrier has been charged with drink driving.

Thirty-four year old Neil Carter from Gavel Drive, Rugby was arrested at around 3am on December 1 when he crashed on the M69 and National Highways called the police.

He is due to appear at Leamington Magistrates Court on December 18.

Warwickshire Police said: "During December, we will be publicising as many of the arrests, charges and sentences as possible in an attempt to deter others from following in their footsteps."

Inspector Si Paull said “This is a great time of year to meet up with friends you haven’t seen for a while but please before you go out, plan ahead how you are going to get home later. Book a taxi, stay at a friends or go out within walking distance of home. There are also some great non alcoholic beers and drinks available if you do need to drive. There really is no excuse for drinking or taking drugs and driving.”