An uninsured driver tried to buy temporary insurance cover on his phone while he was being pulled over by Warwickshire Police - while another got in hot water for flicking two fingers at officers while he was on his phone.

These are just two shocking stories from the police's OPU unit during Operation Vertebrae on the M6 Motorway whereby officers are deployed in a HGV identifying motoring offences.

Over the past two days they have stopped a number of vehicles ranging from Heavy Goods Vehicles, vans and cars.

Here are some of their reports:

Last minute cover

The silver Vauxhall Astra was stopped as the vehicle was showing as not being insured or taxed on the police national computer. It was observed that whilst the "FOLLOW ME" sign was illuminated on the police vehicle the driver thought it was acceptable to be on his phone buying temporary insurance cover. Driver reported to court for multiple offences.

Two fingers equals six points

The HGV driver from Spain didn't take too kindly to being told to put his mobile phone down by officers in the unmarked HGV whereby he was seen to present a number of fingers in the officers' direction. It suddenly dawned on the driver the error of his ways whereby he was stopped at Corley Services and ordered to pay £300 on the spot by a graduated fixed penalty for using a mobile phone whilst driving. He will also receive six points on his Spanish licence.

Loo couldn't make it up