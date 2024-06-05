Driver gets six points after showing two fingers to Warwickshire Police - and uninsured driver tries to buy insurance while being pulled over!
These are just two shocking stories from the police's OPU unit during Operation Vertebrae on the M6 Motorway whereby officers are deployed in a HGV identifying motoring offences.
Over the past two days they have stopped a number of vehicles ranging from Heavy Goods Vehicles, vans and cars.
Here are some of their reports:
Last minute cover
The silver Vauxhall Astra was stopped as the vehicle was showing as not being insured or taxed on the police national computer. It was observed that whilst the "FOLLOW ME" sign was illuminated on the police vehicle the driver thought it was acceptable to be on his phone buying temporary insurance cover. Driver reported to court for multiple offences.
Two fingers equals six points
The HGV driver from Spain didn't take too kindly to being told to put his mobile phone down by officers in the unmarked HGV whereby he was seen to present a number of fingers in the officers' direction. It suddenly dawned on the driver the error of his ways whereby he was stopped at Corley Services and ordered to pay £300 on the spot by a graduated fixed penalty for using a mobile phone whilst driving. He will also receive six points on his Spanish licence.
Loo couldn't make it up
The small LGV truck carrying a number of porta-loos was stopped after officers saw the driver with both his hands off the steering wheel operating his mobile phone. When the vehicle was stopped the driver was issued with a traffic offence report. The driver will receive six penalty points and a £200 fine.