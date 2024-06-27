Driver has car stolen at knifepoint during terrifying ambush near Kenilworth
The man was parked by the side of the road in Kings Hill Lane when four men drove up to him, threatened and then assaulted him.
After being threatened with knives, the victim fled to safety and the offenders stole his car.
Police are appealing for information into the terrifying incident, which happened at about 9.30pm on June 19.
PSCO Ed King from the Warwick Rural East Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "The two offending males arrived in a dark coloured vehicle with two other occupants. The offenders' vehicle and other two persons left the location. The offenders threatened and assaulted the victim. Whilst the victim ran to safety the two offenders stole the victim's vehicle, a silver ‘64’ plate Vauxhall Astra. During the incident the offenders threatened the victim with knives.”
If you have information or CCTV/dashcam footage, call 01926 684471 or email [email protected]