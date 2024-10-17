Driver in custody after police stop cloned van near Rugby and discover it filled with stolen fuel
The driver of a cloned Mercedes Sprinter van is in custody after a police sting near Rugby.
Members of Warwickshire Police Operational Patrol Unit intercepted the van on the M6 at Junction 1 with assistance from Northamptonshire's roads policing unit this week.
A spokesman for the OPU said: “On looking inside the vehicle it was apparent that the fuel in the back was stolen. and the van was also outstanding as stolen from the West Midlands police force area.
"The driver was arrested for theft of motor vehicle, theft of fuel, driving otherwise in accordance of a licence and driving without insurance.”
The driver remains in custody at this time.