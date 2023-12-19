Driver jailed after Wellesbourne horror crash that police likened to 'a movie stunt gone wrong'

Two people in the car were seriously injured

A driver has been jailed after his speeding car hit a roundabout, flew over a parked vehicle and crashed through a garage, in what police described as a 'scene akin to a movie stunt gone wrong'.

Two people in the car were seriously injured when the car landed in a nearby garden.

The crash took place at 3.30am on July 4, 2021 on the A429 at Wellesbourne at the junction with Bradley Walk when Tadiwanashe Everjoy Matemadombo was driving with two women in the car after leaving a party in Ettington.

The 24-year-old, from Gun Lane, Coventry, has been sentenced to 20 months in jail, banned from driving for 24 months and ordered to pay a £156 victim surcharge after appearing at Warwick Crown Court on December 13, charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

A Warwickshire Police spokesperson said: "In scenes akin to a movie stunt gone wrong, 24-year-old Tadiwanashe Everjoy Matemadombo, who was 22 years old at the time, lost control of the black Vauxhall Astra he was driving, hitting the middle of a roundabout and was propelled off the ground passing over a parked car, through a brick built garage and over the garden behind it into an adjacent residential garden where the car landed on its side.

"His two female passengers, both now aged 24 years old suffered serious injuries.

"The speed of the vehicle has been calculated from CCTV footage to be 84mph in a 40mph area.

Police arrived to find Matemadombo still in the vehicle.

While the front seat passenger managed to get herself out of the car, the rear seat passenger was unconscious and was removed from the car by attending police officers. All three occupants were taken to hospital for assessment and treatment.

PC Drew Ballantyne said “The standard of Mr Matemadombo's driving fell far below that of a reasonable and competent driver - it was dangerous.

"He had no consideration for his passengers or the public. After he left hospital officers were unable to locate Mr Matemadombo for some time.