Warwickshire Police helped recover the Mercedes (photo by OPU Warwickshire)

A driver jumped out of their Mercedes while it was still moving during a police chase near Warwick and Leamington.

But they had not accounted for the nearby police dog handlers who were able to catch and arrest them.

Police pursued the driver along the M40 yesterday (Tuesday) before the vehicle was abandoned just off junction 12