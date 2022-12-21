Police said a suspected drink driver "literally fell out of his car he was that drunk" after he was stopped in Rugby.

A Rugby man who crashed his car has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving.

Officers became suspicious when he sped past their unmarked vehicle "like he was trying to take off".

Cannabis was also found in the car, as well as dangerous mechanical defects. The driver was arrested and charged.

Advertisement

Warwickshire Police have now arrested dozens of people as part of Operation Limit, the NPCC anti drink and drug driving operation, in the run up to Christmas.

Here are a few more recent cases in the Rugby area:

Advertisement

- A Rugby man who crashed his car has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving. The 54-year-old man was arrested at 6.20pm on December 19 in Holloway Way, Rugby. Police said his VW Golf was involved in a collision. He failed a roadside breath test and has been released on police bail.

-Two days earlier, a 27-year-old man from Rugby was arrested at about 10.30pm in Round Street, Rugby, after his Peugeot was stopped by officers who had spotted suspected defects on his vehicle. He failed a roadside breath test and spent 11 hours in police custody. He was charged with drink driving to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court on February 10.

Advertisement