The vehicle had several defects and was seized while the driver was reported to court

Officers from Warwickshire Police’s Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) intercepted this Nissan Micra (pictured) in Kenilworth yesterday (Thursday August 3) and found that the driver had no driving licence and was not insured to drive the vehicle.

The vehicle was stopped in Dalehouse Lane.

The officers found its exhaust was defective and its back box was completely detached.