Driver of stolen car rams police vehicle during dramatic chase through Leamington and Warwick

A man driving a stolen car has been arrested after ramming a police car during a dramatic chase around Leamington and Warwick.

The OPU Warwickshire division of Warwickshire Police posted about the incident in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday April 15).

Officers said the car had been stolen earlier from the Leamington area and the driver then led officers of a chase through the Leamington and Warwick area.

A police helicopter was also launched to help with the chase.

A spokesperson from OPU Warwickshire said: “This vehicle was stolen earlier in the Leamington area.

"After a lengthy pursuit around the Leamington and Warwick areas the vehicle’s tyres were successfully stung, the suspect continued to drive on deflated tyres, ramming a police vehicle. NPAS assisted OPU colleagues and were overhead within minutes.

“The pursuit ended safely with one male being arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop, theft of motor vehicle and possession of an offensive weapon.”