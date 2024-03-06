Driver of this dubious looking tipper van tells Warwickshire Police 'there’s nowt wrong with that'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The driver of this dubious looking tipper van told Warwickshire Police "there’s nowt wrong with that”.

But the officers disagreed and took the vehicle off the road.

Warwickshire Police's Rural Crime Team spotted the vehicle yesterday afternoon (Tuesday) on the A5 with, in their words, "a load that didn’t quite look right."

They added: "The driver stood with officers contemplating the load before stating “There’s nowt wrong with that”.