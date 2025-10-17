Driver of this van in Rugby repeatedly tried to change vehicle's identity

Police finally caught up with the driver of this vehicle after attempts were made to change its identity.

The driver, who wasn’t insured, made numerous attempts to change the identify of the vehicle, including changing the appearance and repeatedly changing the number plates.

A police spokesman said: “The driver was a bit shocked to find a police car waiting for them.

"The vehicle was stopped and driver dealt with for numerous offences, and will now be sent to court.”

