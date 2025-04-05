Driver on final warning after 'treating the streets of Leamington like a racetrack'

Leamington Police have tracked down a driver and given him a final warning after he “treated the streets of the town centre like a personal racetrack”.

Leamington Police have said: “After numerous complaints, officers witnessing anti-social driving as well as numerous moving traffic offences, officers have handed the driver a Section 59 Warning which is basically a 'drive like that again and say goodbye to your car' notice, meaning his vehicle can be seized the next time he is caught driving anti-socially, the driver has also been reported for four separate moving traffic offences.

"Residential streets and town centres are not go-kart tracks.

“Anti-social driving, excessive noise from music and exhausts and traffic offences will not be tolerated in Leamington and drivers caught will be prosecuted and vehicles seized.”

