Driver on final warning after 'treating the streets of Leamington like a racetrack'
Leamington Police have said: “After numerous complaints, officers witnessing anti-social driving as well as numerous moving traffic offences, officers have handed the driver a Section 59 Warning which is basically a 'drive like that again and say goodbye to your car' notice, meaning his vehicle can be seized the next time he is caught driving anti-socially, the driver has also been reported for four separate moving traffic offences.
"Residential streets and town centres are not go-kart tracks.
“Anti-social driving, excessive noise from music and exhausts and traffic offences will not be tolerated in Leamington and drivers caught will be prosecuted and vehicles seized.”