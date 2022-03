The car - pictured here on the Warwickshire side of the A5 between Wolvey and Hinckley - was seized and the driver was reported.

Eagle-eyed Warwickshire police officers saw the driver and passenger of a car swap places in a lay-by and something seemed out of place.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They carried out checks on the vehicle confirmed their suspicions and the driver was not insured to drive.