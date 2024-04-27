Driver wanted for immigration offences arrested by police near Warwick

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers from the Warwickshire Police Operational Patrol Unit (OPU) have today (Saturday April 27) arrested a driver who was wanted by the Border Force for immigration offences after absconding on arrival into the UK.

The arrest took place on the A46 Northbound near Warwick this morning.

The driver had no insurance and no driving licence.

Officers also seized the driver’s vehicle, a Vauxhall Insignia (pictured).