Driver was 'overtaking nothing but fresh air': Police stop middle lane cruiser on motorway near Rugby
Rugby Police stopped a motorway driver who was stuck in the middle lane overtaking ‘nothing but fresh air’ last night (Sunday, March 2).
The vehicle was travelling along the central lane of the M6 southbound between Junctions 2 and 1.
A spokesman for Rugby Police said: "It was cruising down the central lane (lane 2 of 3) overtaking nothing but fresh air.
“The vehicle was stopped and its driver was issued a traffic offence report for driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention. This offence carries a penalty of 3 points and £100 fine. “This issue is very common on our motorway network, and puts other drivers at risk.”