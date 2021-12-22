Driver who used the country roads of Warwickshire 'like his personal race track' has his car seized

A driver who used the country roads of Warwickshire 'like his personal race track' has had his new car seized by police.

Officers spotted the Nissan 350z driving dangerously and found out that he had recently got the vehicle and had failed to tax it.

A spokesperson for the Warwickshire Rural Crime Team said: "Usually we would opt for a quiet word in the driver's shell (ear) in such circumstances.

"However it was clear the driver was out using the rural roads of Warwickshire like it was their personal race track, with little to no regard for other road users.

"As a result the vehicle was seized and the driver reported for the offence."

Bu that was not all - the police had a further bit of advice to give to the driver.