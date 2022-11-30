Over the last few days Warwickshire Police have been cracking down on drink and drug driving in the county.

As the NPCC Christmas anti drink and drug driving operation gets underway, Warwickshire Police would like to thank the members of the public who contacted them to report suspected drink drivers recently.

This included a 19-year-old man from Coventry who was arrested at about 4am on Sunday November 27 on Stoneleigh Road in Stoneleigh when his Range Rover was stopped by officers who had received intelligence.

He failed a roadside breath test and was charged with drink driving, driving without a licence and driving without insurance. He is due to appear in court on January 20.

Many drivers have been arrested in the county over the last few days for drink driving. Photo supplied by Warwickshire Police. Photo by Jon Hindmarch

As well as encouraging the public to report the details of suspected drink or drug drivers to them by calling 101 or in an emergency 999, Warwickshire Police are also asking all drivers who are involved in a collision to provide a roadside breath test and drug swipe.

The breath test and drug swipe tests after collisions also led to more arrests being made in the county, including a 42 year old man from Nuneaton who was arrested at about 1pm on Sunday November 27 on the High Street in Bedworth when unfortunately he reversed his Vauxhall Astra outside Bedworth police station and drove in to a police van.

Officers got out and spoke to the man who provided a positive roadside breath test. He was charged with drink driving and will appear in court on January 20.

A 31-year-old man from Stretton under Fosse was also arrested on suspicion of drink driving at about 12.25am on Saturday November 26 in Overslade Lane in Rugby when officers were called to a single vehicle collision involving a Jeep.

On arrival officers spoke to the driver who failed a road side breath test and was later charged to appear in court on January 20.

Officers have also increased their presence on Warwickshire’s roads to coincide with the football World Cup and in the lead up to Christmas in order to target and catch drink and drug drivers.

Arrests for this type included a 37-year-old man from Ilford in Essex who was arrested at 5.35pm on Thursday November 24 on suspicion of the Theft of Motor Vehicle, drug driving, and possession of what is believed to be cannabis when officers stopped a VW Golf on the A46 between Stoneleigh and Coventry.

He has been released on conditional bail to 18 February 18 2023 pending further police enquiries.

Officers also arrested a 38-year-old woman from Bishops Tachbrook at 8.55pm on Sunday November 27 in Thomas Street in Leamington after observing her driving.

She was arrested for failing to provide a specimen of breath and later charged to appear in court on January 20, 2023.

Elsewhere in the county, a 57-year-old woman from Rugby was arrested at about 5:20pm on Friday November 25 on Crick Road in Rugby when she was found slumped in a car in the driving seat.