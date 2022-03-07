Drivers in Nuneaton and on the motorways caught using mobiles

A special one-week campaign officers saw police take action against people using their mobile while driving.

They issued 16 traffic offence reports (TORs) to drivers across the county for using a handheld mobile phone while driving and two TORs for driving while not being in proper control of their vehicle. A further driver was given advice regarding their use of a mobile phone while driving.

Action against offenders is a year-round issue - in 2021, 348 drivers received fixed penalty notices in Warwickshire for using a mobile while driving.

The week of action took place from February 21-27. On Wednesday, February 23, Bedworth officers conducted a pre-planned operation in the Nuneaton area from 8am to 9am. Two TORs were issued – one on Weddington Road and one on The Long Shoot. Enforcement was also carried out along Eastboro Way.

In a separate incident, the driver of an HGV in Walsingham Drive, Nuneaton, was seen using his mobile whilst driving – it fell off the dashboard as he was observed.

During the week, officers also issued the driver of a five-tonne car transporter driving between junctions 2-3 of the M6 with a TOR for not being in proper control of his vehicle and for using a mobile phone while driving. Officers can also refer the case to the traffic commissioner who is responsible for licensing the operators of HGVs and has extra powers to use against drivers.

Elsewhere, officers patrolling the M6 southbound junctions 2-1 stopped a Mercedes van and issued a TOR to the male driver for driving without a licence, no insurance and for using a mobile phone while driving. The vehicle was seized as it had been reported stolen.

The enforcement action was part of a national focus aimed at reducing death and injury on the roads.

Sgt Shaun Bridle said: “Stopping drivers from using a handheld mobile phone whilst driving is high up on our priorities because as well as being illegal it is one of the top four causes of death and injury on our roads alongside not wearing a seatbelt, drink and drug driving and speeding. It is essential that you keep your full attention on the road for your own safety, the safety of your passengers and the safety of other road users. “

In 2021, officers attended three serious and one fatal collision where using a mobile phone whilst driving was a contributory factor.

Other incidents were also reported to Warwickshire Police by members of the public via Op Snap using dashcam footage or mobile footage.

A driver using a mobile phone while stuck in traffic in Corporation Street, Nuneaton on October 7, 2020, was filmed by a pedestrian. He failed to respond to the Notice of Intended Prosecution and was summonsed to court where he was fined £660 plus £110 costs and 6 points on his licence.

A driver travelling at motorway speed - pictured here - was filmed using her mobile by a passenger in another vehicle on the M42 near Tamworth on 27 December 27, 2020. She was offered a course as she was eligible.