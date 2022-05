Police are warning people to ignore a conman who is trying to flag down drivers in the Southam area.

He is claiming to motorists that he has run out of fuel and is asking for money.

Southam Police said they have received a number of reports and said: "Please do not give money or pass any details such as bank details as this appears to be a scam.

