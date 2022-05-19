Drone helps police seize a stolen trailer from a quarry near Finmere

A police officer forces entry on a trailer at the quarry in Finmere

They went to the quarry to execute a warrant after a tip-off about stolen machinery being stored there. The recovery follows the Taskforce seizing an industrial machine worth £200,000 that was located on the site using a drone a fortnight ago.

A Rural Crimes team member said: “Our officers used all the kit at our disposal including our training in plant Identification, method of entry and drones to conduct a safe and thorough assessment of all the plant and machinery on the site.

“The drone saved our feet from paddling in the bottom of the quarry to identify one item was all in order. Two items were found to be stolen.

“A trailer and a pressure washer were both found to be stolen from Rugby and were recovered.”

Investigations into the thefts are ongoing.