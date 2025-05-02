Drug dealer from Bishop's Tachbrook jailed after police find £14k in cash and £70k of cocaine

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man from Bishop’s Tachbrook has been jailed after admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine.

On March 27, officers from Warwickshire Police’s Serious Organised Crime Team carried out a drug warrant at Thomas Brazier’s house in Williams Close.

He was arrested after they found a bag with almost £14,000 in cash and several smaller bags containing a white powder hidden behind the sofa.

Further investigation revealed the substance to be cocaine with an estimated street value of more than £70,000.

Thomas Brazier from Bishops Tachbrook has been jailed for five years after admitting possession with intent to supply cocaine. Photos supplied by Warwickshire Police

The 26-year-old was subsequently charged with possession with intent to supply drugs – class A and acquiring/using/possessing criminal property.

Having already pled guilty at an earlier court hearing, he appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Friday April 25, where he was sentenced to five years in prison.

Investigating officer, DC House said: “Brazier had been linked to cocaine distribution in Stratford and this job represents a huge disruption against that as we’ve been able to remove around £85,000 in combined cash and cocaine from the town’s streets.

“The misery drugs can cause is well known not just to those who take them but to those in the local community as well.

"We will proactively target people we believe to be involved in drugs and use the powers we have to make sure their activity is disrupted.

“I hope Brazier’s sentence acts as a deterrent to others and goes some way to reassuring the public we will thoroughly investigate all drugs activity so we can bring offenders to justice and continue to protect our communities from harm.

“If you have any concerns, please let us know so we can take action.”