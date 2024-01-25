Drug dealer jailed after being arrested in Baginton with drugs down his pants

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A drug dealer arrested in Baginton has been jailed for more than two years.

Thomas Wilson claimed in interview that he was dealing to pay off a significant drug debt.

Wilson, 22, was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday January 24) to two years and three months in jail after pleading guilty to permitting the production of crack cocaine on his premises, possession with intent to supply heroin and possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.

On Monday October 26 2023, officers from Warwickshire Police’s Serious Organised Crime team stopped a high value hire vehicle near to Baginton Airport and three men were detained for a stop and search.

In the rear seat passenger, Wilson was found to have concealed crack and heroin in his underwear, and several mobile phones were found throughout the car.

All three were arrested and a subsequent search at Wilson’s home address in Marlcroft, Coventry, uncovered a kitchen used to cook crack cocaine.

In total, £6,250 of Class A drugs were seized from stopping the vehicle and searching Wilson home address.

Detective Constable Mottram from Warwickshire Police Serious Organised Crime and Serious Organised Acquisitive Crime Team said: “Drug dealers such as Wilson take advantage of addiction and show complete disregard for the impact their activity has on local communities.

“Drug dealers often think they can operate without consequence.

"However, as we continue to show, people who exploit some of the most vulnerable people in our communities can expect a robust police response and time behind bars.”