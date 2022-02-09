Drug dealer jailed after detectives caught him with drugs in Leamington

A drug dealer has been jailed after detectives caught him with drugs in Leamington.

Michael Gray, 36, of no fixed abode, was sentenced to a total of four years and two months in jail at Warwick Crown Court on Friday (February 4).

He pleaded guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

The court heard Gray was arrested by officers from Warwickshire Police County Lines Disruption Team in Holly Street after they spotted a suspected drug deal.

They spotted a car approach a group of known drugs dealers. Gray was in the car and found to be in possession of the drugs.

PC Simon Bennet from the county lines disruption team said: “People like Gray do not care about the damage they cause to local communities. Our proactive patrols mean they have nowhere to hide; we are looking out for them.

“Drugs cause misery for communities and devastate lives which is why we will continue to robustly target drug dealers such as Gray. However, we cannot tackle the problem alone, which is why I would urge you to share any information you have regarding drug dealing in your area. We all have a responsibility to make Warwickshire a safe place for everyone.”

Michael Gray