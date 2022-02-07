Drug dealer jailed after raid on Nuneaton flat

Kaine Cochrane

A search of a flat in Nuneaton saw Kaine Cochrane ending up in court and being jailed for five years and seven months after pleading guilty to drugs offences.

The 23-year-old, of Cypress Road, Dudley, was sentenced last week at Warwick Crown Court after pleading guilty to possession of heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply, and being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

Cochrane was arrested when detectives from Nuneaton CID searched a flat in Borough Way, Nuneaton, after spotting a suspected drug deal in November 2021.

The officers found Cochrane in the flat along with drugs, scales and cash.

Speaking after he was sentenced, DC Jeni-Leigh Gore said: “Drug dealing causes a whole range of issues for the wider community including violence, theft and antisocial behaviour. This makes people feel unsafe in their homes and we won’t tolerate it.

“We target areas with known drug problems and patrol in plain clothes and unmarked cars looking for criminal activity.