Drug needles found again near Leamington park - police step up patrols

Police have stepped up patrols near a Leamington park due to ongoing problems with drugs and needles.

The area Grove Place and Eagle Recreation Ground has suffered from the problem for many years but officers said they are back at the area again due to reports of needles.

"We have been patrolling the area this morning and those patrols will continue going forward in the hope of catching those responsible," said Leamington Police.

"We are aware of an ongoing problem of used needles and other drug paraphernalia being discarded in the area of Grove Place and Eagle Rec."